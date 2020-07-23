First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 161,479 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $144,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $331.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

