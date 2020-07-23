First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 613,719 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Electronic Arts worth $145,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,876 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,486 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,329,000 after purchasing an additional 320,186 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $17,449,928.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,061.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.34.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.48. The stock had a trading volume of 995,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $142.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.39.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

