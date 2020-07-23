First Trust Advisors LP Buys 112,650 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Accenture worth $164,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,761. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit