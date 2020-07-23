First Trust Advisors LP Buys 112,650 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Accenture worth $164,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,761. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

