First Trust Advisors LP Has $147.41 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $147,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 23.4% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.7% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 175,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 48,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

