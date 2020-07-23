First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.19% of eBay worth $437,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $169,819,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,484,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 112.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

