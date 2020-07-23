First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,630 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $150,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $759,111,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,605,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $437.99. 44,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $859,777.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

