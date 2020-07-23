First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 479,673 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.70% of Etsy worth $213,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $87,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $404,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,703. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,776. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 170.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $115.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

