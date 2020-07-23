First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,266,392 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $165,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.88. 95,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,097. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

