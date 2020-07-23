First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 628,421 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,421 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of 3M worth $155,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

MMM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.50. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

