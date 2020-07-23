First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 790,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $177,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 70,536 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 23,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,817 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $155.44. 15,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,072. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.29.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,062.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,190 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.15.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

