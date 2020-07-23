First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $223,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total value of $2,381,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,228,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,682 shares of company stock valued at $122,400,319. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $641.06. 8,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $618.29 and a 200-day moving average of $504.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

