First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,838,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 764,215 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $203,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $224,219,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $36,840,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $30,700,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Twitter by 1,370.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 848,314 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 2,146,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,065,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

