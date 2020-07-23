First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,868 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Amgen worth $239,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.74. 41,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

