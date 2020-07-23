First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 5,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,121. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

