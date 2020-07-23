Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.5-5.0% (implying $1.02- $1.025 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

