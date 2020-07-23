Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million.

Shares of FULT opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

