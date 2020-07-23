General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,145. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

