Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIL. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,556. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.35. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

