Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 110.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Gilead Sciences worth $249,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $76.66. 166,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

