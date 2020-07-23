Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291,290 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Godaddy worth $178,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $26,082.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

