Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.
