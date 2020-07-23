Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

