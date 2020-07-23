Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

