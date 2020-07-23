HC Wainwright Raises Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target to $26.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 176.30% from the stock’s current price.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Get Aravive alerts:

ARAV stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $166.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.52.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.36). Analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aravive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.