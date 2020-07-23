Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 409.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

