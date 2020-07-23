Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,269 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

