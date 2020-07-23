Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,683,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

