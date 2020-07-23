Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1,157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 137,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

WFC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.21. 1,413,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,131,216. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

