Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,224. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -737.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $254,814.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,625,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $590,161.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,855,893.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $2,770,764. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

