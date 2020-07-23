Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,026 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,796. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $271.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.