Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 139,720 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139,720 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,089. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

