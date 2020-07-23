Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,041 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Boeing by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 40.6% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.51. The company had a trading volume of 662,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,824,164. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.28. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.