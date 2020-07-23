Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,295 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.48. 188,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,134. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

