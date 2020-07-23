Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Cut by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 409.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $7,324,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.13. 50,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.03. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.