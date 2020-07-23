Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

