HyperExchange Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $866,424.22 and $1,543.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01926145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00192308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00120013 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

