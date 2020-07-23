Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

ILPT opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. ValuEngine cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

