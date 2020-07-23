Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.34. 1,687,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,407,504. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

