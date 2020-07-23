Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.5% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,552,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,407,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.