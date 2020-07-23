Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $7.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.14. 34,412,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,407,504. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

