Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,779,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

