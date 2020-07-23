Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

IO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NYSE IO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.34. Ion Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ion Geophysical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

