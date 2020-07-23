Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.
IQV traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.40. 25,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.36. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.
Iqvia Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
