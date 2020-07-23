iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.74. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $662,104.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,186. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.