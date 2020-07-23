iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.08%.
Shares of iRobot stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.74. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
A number of analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
