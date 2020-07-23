iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.77. 4,140,743 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.