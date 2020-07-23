iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Decreased by Brightworth

Brightworth decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,973,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $181.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,714. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.