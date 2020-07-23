iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lifted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.50. 11,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,714. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

