iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 105,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

