iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $149.58. 1,185,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,375,563. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.