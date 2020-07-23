iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.06. 79,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,638. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

