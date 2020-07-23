IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.04–0.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.4-26.4 million.

ITP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

NYSE ITP opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. IT Tech Packaging Inc has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 1.54%.

About IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.